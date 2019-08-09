All set for Heroes and Defence Forces celebrations

Norman Muchemwa and Priscilla Kamurira

Logistics for this year’s Heroes and Defence Forces celebrations are well on course and all is set for the two national events set for Monday and Tuesday.

Heroes’ Day is celebrated to remember the sacrifices made by the gallant sons and daughters of this country, both fallen and living, in bringing about Zimbabwe’s independence.

The Defence Forces’ Day is celebrated to remember the efforts of Zimbabwe’s security forces in maintaining peace as well as defending the country’s territorial integrity.

This year’s celebrations are running under the theme, “lest we forget.”

Addressing the media on this year’s preparations, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs (Harare Metropolitan), Honourable Oliver Chidawu said: “Fellow Zimbabweans, we have once again come to that time when our nation remembers our heroes and heroines of our protracted struggle for Independence, the Heroes Day commemorations and the Defence Forces’ Day.”

“As we gather on these important days in our national calendar, we remember the sacrifices that were made by our gallant comrades, both living and departed, to liberate our country from the bondage of colonialism and neo-colonialism.”

Minister Chidawu reiterated Government’s commitment in uplifting the lives of Zimbabweans.

To that end, he urged Zimbabweans to come in their numbers for this years’ commemorations.

“As the Second Republic, we are still battling for our economic emancipation as we strive to uplift the standards of living of our masses. We are aware of the economic hardships faced by the populace and we are doing everything possible to alleviate these challenges.

“Today I wish to urge all patriotic Zimbabweans to come out in their large numbers to show your support for our efforts as we commemorate our National Heroes’ Day on August 12 at the National Heroes Acre and our Defence Forces’ Day on August 13 at the National Sports Stadium,” he said.

Forty buses have been allocated for Harare, six buses for Bulawayo while all the other provinces have been allocated a bus each.

