Youths should venture into viable projects: Matutu

Norman Muchemwa

Youths have been urged to venture into projects that are viable for self-sustenance, a Zanu-PF Politburo member has said.

Zanu-PF’s Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Lewis Matutu, made the call yesterday when he toured Triple C Pigs, a division of Colcom Foods Limited in Norton.

The purpose of the visit was to interact with management on how to find possible ways in assisting young people to venture into income-generating piggery projects.

Cde Matutu said visiting project sites is key in giving a clear picture of what business should be like.

“There is quite a lot happening out there and our young people should take the opportunity to learn from what others are doing. We should, as young people, go to where projects are taking place not just to see or have those things on paper,” he said.

He added, “Youths should venture into projects that can materialise and be bankable. If you look at this site (Triple C), the pigs are here for everyone to see and have first-hand experience of what is transpiring.

“We have the manager of the pigs department with us here and she is saying she has 22 years’ experience in the pig industry.

“So obviously if you get training and advice from someone like her, you can never go wrong, you are guaranteed that whatever project you venture into, that project can be successful,” said Cde Matutu.

Before getting money for projects, Cde Matutu said, young people should be involved in capacity building.

“The challenge is that our youths want to get money first and when they do so, they try to experiment with the money. You have never done it before and you have no experience in the project you want to venture into and that is not good for business.

“So capacity-building is key whenever you want to venture into business, it is the way to go and you have to be where it is happening so that you will be successful in business. You capacitate yourself to have relevant knowledge and experience from those with experience. They help you set up and you can never go wrong,” he said.

On projects funding Cde Matutu said, “The most interesting thing is that there are organisations like Triple C out there who are actually willing to support young people for free, they are willing to provide free training.

“They have realised that young people are a special group that is in critical need of support but if you don’t reach out, if you don’t engage, it will be difficult to be assisted while just sitting at home.”

He added that experience and viability of project proposals can help as a guarantee for financial institutions to release money.

He also bemoaned the low uptake of funds from Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Youth Empowerment Fund and other funding from Empower Bank.

Triple C Pigs is the leading pig producer in the country with more than 45 000 pigs at different stages at their facilities.

