The Cookout recaptures its magic

Andrew Moyo

Palm Estate was the place to be this past Sunday as it played host to the popular monthly outdoor event, The Cookout.

While recent editions have been a bit dry, this time around organisers managed to recapture its original vibe.

Having gained an excellent reputation with a laid-back picnic atmosphere at the scenic Baraza Pavilion with its lush vegetation, the move to Old Hararians Sports Club which did not have much to offer in terms of scenery had taken away some of the fete’s spark.

The decision to take the affair to Palm Estate was a masterstroke considering the fresh outlook and ambience characteristic of the venue.

If there was to be a fashion police unit, they would have had a torrid time arresting anyone as people came dressed for the occasion, in garbs that clearly signalled that summer is here.

The event might have easily been described as an imbibers galore with liquor that ranged from your ordinary beer to some of the most expensive champagnes on the market.

No surprise there, considering that prominent bottle poppers including Mhofela as well as the Power Circle were in the radar.

With early bird patrons having started trickling in at around midday, the party was in full swing by the time the sun decided to set, leaving behind glowing embers of shisha charcoal and bellowing smoke from braai stands.

On the entertainment front, the DJs on rotation also brought their A-game, satisfying various tastes with sounds that ranged from slow deep house jams to high energy dancehall and hip hop.

The place was still packed when the plug was pulled at 10pm and it took a while to clear the area as people still wanted to hang around and drink some more.

