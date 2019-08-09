FC Platinum’s Malawi trip in disarray

Langton Nyakwenda in Lilongwe, Malawi

FC Platinum are still stranded in Lilongwe after an Ethiopian Airways plane that was supposed to take them to Blantyre developed a technical fault Friday morning.

The Zimbabwe champions take on the Kalisto Pasuwa-coached side Nyasa Bullets of Malawi in a Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg encounter at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

The match kicks off at 2:30pm and FC Platinum are supposed to feel the pitch this afternoon but it now looks highly unlikely the team will be in Blantyre by that time.

The host team’s officials have now resorted to hiring a local bus to ferry the FC Platinum delegation to Blantyre.

The distance between Lilongwe and Blantyre is about 314 km or just over 4 hours of driving.

FC Platinum travelled without influential centre back Gift Bello who is serving suspension.

Skipper and goalkeeper Petros Mhari also missed the trip as he is mourning his father who passed away last Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...