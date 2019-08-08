We’ve a role to play in development: AFZ chief

Midlands Bureau

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) have a role to play in the development of a society, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ), Air Marshal Elson Moyo has said.

Speaking during the handover of Negove Clinic in Mberengwa on Tuesday, which was built for the community by AFZ, Air Marshal Moyo said defence forces had a role to play in uplifting people’s lives outside their mandate of defending the sovereignty of the nation.

“The defence forces are not only engaged in the physical combat of enemies, but are also determined to affirm their support to all efforts to eliminate all threats that degrade the quality of life of the citizens,” he said.

Air Marshal Moyo said as part of its community engagement programmes, AFZ embarked on the construction of Negove Clinic in 2017 and was now fully equipped to help the community.

“I am informed that before work on this clinic started, people around this community used to travel very long distances to access healthcare services,” he said.

“Touched by plight of the Negove community, the Air Force of Zimbabwe, acting on behalf of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, undertook the construction of Negove Clinic.”

Air Marshall Moyo said the clinic was built by AFZ artisans with the help of the community.

“There was also support from the local leadership and we are happy that today we are handing over the facility to the community,” he said. As part of commemorating the Zimbabwe Defence Forces week, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is expected to officially hand over Katema Clinic in Gokwe to the community.

