Emmerson Jnr distances self from reports

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

President Mnangagwa’s son, Emmerson Jnr, yesterday distanced himself from allegations that he abused his proximity to power to obtain loans from a local bank without collateral and may have been involved in compiling lists of corrupt bigwigs.

He said dragging his name into these allegations could be an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing corruption fight being spearheaded by the President.

“In recent days, there has been a systematic attempt, through the media, to link me to certain transactions and conduct, with a clear intent to bear public judgment on my person,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“I would therefore like to make the following facts clear: (a) I do not currently hold, nor have I ever held, an account with the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) neither have I ever transacted with them, (b) I have no involvement, past or present with a company called Spartan Investments, (c) I fully support the President’s anti-corruption efforts and the work of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC): I have had absolutely no involvement in any efforts to influence or circumvent its workings,” said Mr Mnangagwa.

He added that as a private citizen, he had “not given any instructions to anyone in ZANU-PF or any institution” to compile lists or targets of people to be arrested on corruption allegations.

“I take serious note of the timing of allegations, innuendos and attempts to involve my name as not only malicious, but an oblique attack on the President to divert and derail him from his path of fighting corruption and instituting reforms,” he concluded.

Mr Mnangagwa urged the media and citizens to be wary of disinformation and diversionary tactics in light of the pursuit of national agenda goals such as the fight against corruption.

