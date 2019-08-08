BREAKING NEWS: Mupfumira fired

Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has relieved Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira of her duties.

In a letter to Minister Mupfumira, President Mnangagwa said she had acted in a manner inappropriate for a government minister.

Mupfumira, is currently incarcerated facing seven counts of criminal abuse office involving $95 million.

She was detained last week after the State invoked Section 32 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, which allows it to seek further detention of a suspect up to 21 days to conduct further investigations.

