President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Priscah Mupfumira and NSSA Chairman Robin Vela

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has with immediate effect relieved Tourism Minister, Priscah Mupfumira from both the office of Cabinet and Government Minister.

The letter signed by Chief Secretary to the President, Dr Misheck Sibanda, cites Mupfumira’s inappropriate conduct as the reason why the president fired her.

