JUST IN: President honoured

President Mnangagwa has been conferred with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in Defence and Security Studies during the inaugural graduation ceremony of the National Defence University.

In his citation for the conferment today, ZNDU Vice-Chancellor Air Vice Marshal Michael Moyo said President Mnangagwa had dedicated his life to the nation and people of Zimbabwe.

“His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and Chancellor of the ZNDU, Cde Mnangagwa has lived an illustrious life of contribution, dedication and service to the nation and people of Zimbabwe spanning over 50 years.

“His active public life started at an early age and was climaxed by surviving a death sentence,” Air Vice Marshal Moyo said.

He added that the President had distinguished himself in Government in the various ministerial positions he held and was instrumental in the establishment of the ZNDU.

