Defence University honours President Mnangagwa

Norman Muchemwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and Chancellor of all State Universities, was Thursday conferred with an Honourary Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Defence and Security studies by the National Defence University (NDU) at Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena Barracks.

President Mnangagwa speaks during the graduation ceremony

NDU was transformed into a university from a Defence College in March 2017 and was officially launched by President Mnangagwa on 16 November 2018.

The conferment is in recognition of the President’s efforts in bringing about Zimbabwe’s independence as well as maintaining peace and stability for the prosperity of the country.

In his acceptance speech, President Mnangagwa said: “The award is in recognition of the road we have traversed together in search of our country’s independence as well as securing and maintaining peace and political stability within Zimbabwe and our region as a whole.

President Mnangagwa cap Spiwe Mafunga with a Masters of Science degree in International Studies at Zimbabwe National Defence University graduation ceremony

“It is humbling and important to note that this award is a symbolic gesture reflecting the ultimate sacrifice made by our compatriots both fallen and living to liberate us from colonial bondage.”

President Mnangagwa added, “This conferment comes a few days before we commemorate and remember their immense sacrifice, courage and dedication. Let me remind all of us that building and developing a new Zimbabwe requires people who are patriotic, reliable and committed to defend and safeguard the gains of our independence.”

The country commemorates Heroes and Defence Forces holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...