Mnangagwa gets Doctorate in Defence and Security Studies

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is also Chancellor of the Zimbabwe National Defence University (NDU) was on Thursday conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Defence and Security Studies by the NDU.

Mnangagwa was awarded the degree during a graduation held at the institution.

In his speech Mnangagwa reminded Zimbabweans that building and developing a new Zimbabwe requires people who are loyal, patriotic, reliable and committed to defending and safeguarding the gains of our independence.

Seven officers from the Faculty of Social Science graduated with a Master of Science in International Studies while 31 officers from the Centre for Defence and Security Studies graduated with a National Defence Course Certificate.

