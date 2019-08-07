‘Let’s enhance Zim-Russia ties’

Africa Moyo and Blessings Chidakwa

ZIMBABWE is committed to enhancing relations with Russia for the benefit of citizens in the two countries, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo said yesterday.

He said this during a luncheon hosted by Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Mr Dmitry Kobylkin, who is also the co-chairperson of the Ministerial segment of the 3rd Session the Zimbabwe-Russia Intergovernmental Commission.

“Allow me, Honourable Minister, to reiterate Zimbabwe’s commitment to enhancing the relations between our countries for the mutual benefit of our people,” said Dr Moyo.

“I am happy with the deliberations that have been ongoing for the past three days in efforts to strengthen the existing bilateral relations.

“In this regard, let me express sincere gratitude to you and your delegation, Honourable Minister, for the hard work shown during this Intergovernmental Commission Session.”

Dr Moyo also applauded the cooperation between Zimbabwe and Russia in various sectors such as agriculture, education, energy, tourism, transport and mining, among others.

Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond miner by output, has already set up office in Zimbabwe and is set to start operations in Chiadzwa soon.

Dr Moyo said he hopes the existing co-operation between Zimbabwe and Russia, “would be further enhanced for the mutual benefit of our two countries”.

“I also wish to express my gratitude for the Russian Federation’s tremendous support for Zimbabwe’s education sector for the provision of various training and scholarship programmes.”

