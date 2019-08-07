Jah Prayzah US-bound for music festival

Talent Gore Arts Correspondent

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah is on Saturday set to share stage with top other African musicians at the One Africa Music Festival in New York, United States of America.

Jah Prayzah, who is performing for the third time at the festival, will be the only Zimbabwean musician listed to perform at the extravaganza aimed at celebrating authentic African compositions.

The festival focuses on African artistes and seeks to celebrate the top talent Africa is endowed with.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mashapaidze said they were prepared and excited to be performing with some of Africa’s biggest names in the entertainment industry.

“It is an honour for Jah Prayzah and Third Generation Band to be sharing the stage with top African musicians. We are going to learn one or two things from the festival,” he said.

“We are happy to be performing at this music festival and as the JP camp we promise our fans and event organisers a superb show.

“We will be out to prove to the world why we are rated among top performers in the continent.”

Mashapaidze said collaborations with other African artistes opened door for Jah Prayzah.

“I believe collaboration with Mafikizolo, Davido, Diamond Platnumz and Yemi Alade opened many opportunities for Jah Prayzah, which has seen him performing at a number of festivals around the world,” said Mashapaidze.

Jah Prayzah will be sharing the stage with Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, Tekno, 2Face, Wyclef Jean, Zlatan, Harmonize and many more.

