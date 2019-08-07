Nakamba’s father a happy factor

ANTHONY NAKAMBA, the father of Aston Villa’s Marvelous midfielder, is beaming with pride at his son’s big transfer.

Nakamba Jr, 25, finally sealed his move to Villa Park last week and made his debut for the club in a behind-closed-doors friendly with RB Leipzig on Sunday.

His £11 million switch from Club Brugge brought to an end a summer long transfer saga which saw Nakamba go on strike to force through the move.

And the Zimbabwe international midfielder’s dad couldn’t be prouder of his son’s achievements.

“We are so happy as a family,” Anthony told ZBC.

“We don’t know how to express it. We have waited for this for a very long time.”

Marvelous’ football career has opened doors to the Nakambas — and they’re now a world away from the one bedroom house in Njube they used to live in.

“I’m so happy with his move. We have managed to see Europe, which we never dreamt of.

‘’We managed to stay in the Netherlands for two months. I did not know Europe, but thanks to my son, I ended up getting to know Germany and Switzerland. I am so happy for my son because I know many parts of Europe thanks to him.” — BirminghamLive

