Fungisai ropes in Mahendere on new album

Nyore Madzianike Senior Reporter

Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave has roped in the services of Amos Mahendere on her new album, “Prophetic Ancient Voices”, set to be launched online on tomorrow.

Fungisai said she will stage a virtual launch for the album at 7pm on her Facebook page, YouTube account and on Instagram with ZAOGA FIF Bishop Ezekiel Guti and United Methodist Church Bishop Eben Nhiwatiwa expected to feature as guests. She roped in the services of Mahendere on the song “Mutsvene”, while Shuvai Wutaunashe and United Methodist Church-groomed Tino Katsande featured on two other songs.

“It is amazing how God opened my eyes to this social media opportunity where I can get to release my album to the whole world at the same time,” she said.

Fungisai said she was grateful to be working with Mahendere and the two clergyman, Bishop Guti and Bishop Nhiwatiwa, on her new offering saying they have contributed much towards gospel artistes.

She said their appreciation would go a long way in motivating many other gospel musicians in pursuing their careers.

“I am so thrilled and excited about the great people of God believing in this gift. These are the pioneers of Pan-African Christianity in Zimbabwe. I take pride in having been raised by them among others,” she said. Fungisai said Bishop Guti has since christened her Phoebe, while Bishop Nhiwatiwa has afforded her a place to work from.

“Baba Guti and Amai even went further to give me a new name Phoebe, which means mushandiri waShe, and I have been fulfilled in this music ministry.

The Nhiwatiwas have cushioned me with a blessing and to show their appreciation to gospel artistes offered us a second home at their church headquarters.

“I wanted to keep Mahendere’s role on this album as a secret and surprise, but anyway, I am happy that he is part of this great project,” she said. In launching “Prophetic Ancient Voices” online, the

“Toita Zvedenga” singer said she wanted to explore new ways of reaching out to people across the globe.

“Fungisai said she wanted also to be at par with trending technology, which most people are now embracing and conversant with.

“I thrive on innovation and daring ideas that have never been explored, plus that energy to introduce new ideas that may be strange to norms. “I always want to see to it that I reach out to the target. I just have a unique manner of approaching life.

“In this case people were used to being invited to a physical concert where they fill up a place, but this time I am directing traffic to my Facebook page and my YouTube account and Instragram.

“A lot of people are now conversant with those social media platforms meaning I can reach them at once, while they will be in the comfort of their homes or while they will be executing their daily routine activities,” she said.

Songs to look forward to the eight-track album are “Ngaaone”, “Mutsvene” featuring Amos Mahendere, “Tomorrow”, “Tiri Vana Vehumambo”,”NaJesu Tinoenda Kure”, “Nditorei” featuring Shuvai Wutaunashe and “Uya Mweya” featuring upcoming gospel musician Tino Katsande.

