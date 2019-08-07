Olinda, Tytan break up

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

THE marriage between musician Tytan Skhokho and his socialite wife Olinda Chapel has collapsed, amid reports of irreparable differences.

Tytan, born Njabulo Nkomo, took to social media to announce the end of their union, saying he has had enough of abuse at the hands of Olinda (35).

The 29-year-old United Kingdom-based singer also revealed that he has since approached the police and is pursuing the legal route to end their union.

“Our relationship has sadly ended due to a catalogue of events that took place in July 2019.

“I will be able to fully talk about the details of the reason why our relationship ended after the completion of police investigations and various legal proceedings.

“I am receiving support from a legal team and domestic abuse services. I would kindly ask my family, friends and the public to bear with me as l go through a very challenging and trying season in my life,” posted Tytan on social media.

Olinda also took to social media to comment on their matrimonial problems, claiming that Tytan used to abuse her. She alleges that her husband had an affair with her friend behind her back.

“Tytan wants to play the victim here yet he is the one who has been abusing me and I was quiet about it for a long time.

“He has been cheating on me with various girlfriends, yet he rushes to the police with false claims so that he won’t have his visa terminated because he got it by marrying me.

“If we were to break up, l think it was better to do it in a better way considering the fact that we have a child together and she is only three months-old. “What kind of a father are you proving to be to this little girl?” she wrote. Olinda went live on Facebook declaring that she still loves her Tytan despite all the mishaps.

Olinda was once married to another musician, Stunner, and their relationship ended following a series of infidelity accusations. The termination of their relationship also went viral on social media.

Olinda and Tytan tied the knot last year and welcomed their baby girl named Nandi early this year.

