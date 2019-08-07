JUST IN: Diplomatic passports for MPs

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has given the nod for parliamentarians to be issued with diplomatic passports following years of lobbying from the legislators.

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and Makonde legislator Cde Kindness Paradza made the announcement of the President’s approval in the National Assembly today. The decision by the President follows request by legislators on several occasions in past parliamentary sessions for them to be issued with the document.

“I want to thank His Excellency the President on behalf of all the 350 parliamentarians that for the first time since our independence honourable members are going to have diplomatic passports,” he said.

