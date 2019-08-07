Khama Billiat: Why Sundowns coach Mosimane is not surprised by interests

Khama Billiat

The Masandawana mentor was mum on reports linking his side with the Amakhosi star, but is not surprised to see so much interest in the player

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admits he is not surprised by the interest in Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat.

The Zimbabwe international has reportedly attracted interest from several clubs in the across the continent and even a potential return to Chloorkop has been bandied about.

However, Mosimane refused to comment on his interest in bringing the player to the club rather he chose to explain why Billiat is so highly sought after.

“He was here, he left a footprint. He was the Footballer of the Year and he is known in Egypt because he was here,’ Mosimane was quoted as saying by Sportsclub.

At Sundowns, Billiat rose to fame helping the club to several league titles including a Caf Champions League crown before leaving for Amakhosi at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

“He was given an opportunity and why are you surprised that African teams want him? You know why? Because they saw him play [in the Champions League] and they say that is the product we want, we know what he can do, we’ve seen what he can do.

“That’s the contribution we’ve made on him. Of course, he’s got talent, it’s not like we made him. He’s got talent, but we also fix them, structure them and make them look good. We polish and make them shine. And then everybody benefits,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, amid interest in his services, Billiat missed Chiefs’ opening PSLgame against Highlands Park. The club sighted his absence as a ‘precautionary injury break.’

Nonetheless, with just a few weeks remaining until the end of the current transfer window, it remains to be seen whether or not the 28-year-old will remain at Naturena or move on to newer horizons.