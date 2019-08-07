Pure Platinum Play face Bullets

Langton Nyakwenda

ZIMBABWE football champions FC Platinum are expected to leave for Malawi Thursday for the Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg fixture against Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Bullets in Blantyre on Saturday.

Pure Platinum Play, who are appearing in their third straight Caf Champions League campaign, might travel with head coach Norman Mapeza who reportedly resumed duty Wednesday morning after a couple of days on the sidelines due to a nagging ailment.

Norman Mapeza

Pasuwa’s Nyasa Bullets head into this match on a four-match unbeaten streak and are fourth on the 16-team Malawian Super League table with 26 points, four behind log leaders Be Forward Wanderers.

Last Saturday Nyasa Bullets beat fifth-placed Silver Strikers 3-1 at the Kamuzu Stadium while FC Platinum were held to a goalless draw by Caps United at Mandava in Zvishavane.

The Zimbabwean champions lead the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table at the halfway stage with 32 points, two ahead of Black Rhinos.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s representatives in the Caf Confederation Cup, Triangle United’s last minute bid to move their preliminary round first leg fixture against Rukinzo FC of Burundi from Barbourfields in Bulawayo to National Sports in Harare has hit a snag.

According to sources, the Triangle executive was by Tuesday trying to convince Zifa to move the tie to Harare, citing exorbitant costs of hosting the game in Bulawayo.

However, Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Triangle would still use Barbourfields for Sunday’s game.

Like this: Like Loading...