Cabinet receive report on renewable energy

Norman Muchemwa

Cabinet received a report on the national renewable energy policy on Tuesday that seeks to improve the electricity problems the country is facing.

Addressing the media during the 28th Cabinet Decision Matrix, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa said: “Cabinet received a report on the national renewable energy policy which was presented by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, who is the chairperson of the Cabinet committee on Industrialisation and Export Development. The renewable energy sector in Zimbabwe comprises solar, hydro, bio-thermal and wind,” she said.

The national renewable energy policy seeks to establish market-oriented measures and regulations for the development of renewable energy sector in the country.

Further, the policy also seeks to address the uptake of renewable energy in Zimbabwe as well as promoting investment in the renewable energy sector.

Minister Mutsvangwa added, “This policy, if implemented, will go a long way in resolving current energy problems affecting the country.”

Availability of electricity in rural areas, she said, will also be greatly improved.

The water levels in Kariba Dam, which is the main source of electricity, has dropped to 23 percent, leaving the country in serious need of other alternatives to hydro-power.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Advocate Fortune Chasi, briefed Cabinet that Government will pay US$890 000 every week to Eskom to liquidate Zesa’s legacy debt, and in turn receive 400MW.

A similar settlement is being worked out between Government and Hydro Cahorra Bassa of Mozambique as efforts are being made to address the energy challenges that the country is facing.

Like this: Like Loading...