VP Chiwenga seriously ill, close relatives flown to China

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga

GOVERNMENT is in the process of flying unwell Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s close relatives to China to remain “within call of the VP” who is battling chronic ailment.

This was said in a Tuesday statement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa while updating the nation about his deputy’s health condition.

Chiwenga is in the Asian country to receive specialist treatment over an ailment authorities have kept under wraps.

Mnangagwa said the once feared military commander’s health condition remains “stable” after completing “extensive” tests which will lead to the commencement of his treatment.

“Further to my communication last month updating on the condition of our Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, I wish to add that the Vice President has now completed extensive tests required by the Chinese Medical Team attending to him, thus paving way for the commencement of actual treatment.

“While it is still too early in the treatment process, I am advised that the VP’s condition remains remarkably stable, with the initial strict regimen imposed on him at the time of his admission being gradually eased to allow greater access by close family members.

“Arrangements are underway already to ensure close family members are within call of the VP.

“In the spirit of openness, but mindful of the need to respect patient confidentiality and privacy, while at the same time allowing space for experts to do their work, I shall continue to keep the nation updated on the progress the VP makes towards full recovery which we all look forward to with great anticipation.’

“In the meantime, I urge us all, in our difference faiths and ways to continue praying for our VP and his family so both re-join us in the country as soon as is practicable.” said Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga has not made a public appearance for more than a month amid growing fears over his deteriorating health condition.

He has been to South African, Indian and lately Chinese hospitals.

