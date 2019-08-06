Themes for Heroes holidays adopted

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government has adopted the themes for this year’s National Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day celebrations, with preparations for the main events to be held in Harare at an advanced stage.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa while presenting the 28th Cabinet Decision Matrix yesterday.

The country will commemorate Heroes Day on Monday next week, while the Defence Forces Day will be celebrated the following day.

“The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing briefed Cabinet on preparations for the 2019 National Heroes and Defence Forces Day celebrations,” she said.

“This year’s Heroes Day Celebrations will be held under the theme; ‘Lest we Forget’, while the theme for the Defence Forces Day Commemoration will be; ‘ZDF: Guaranteeing Peace and Security for National Development’.

“The theme of the Heroes Day celebrations serves as a reminder to the whole nation on the need to reflect on the supreme sacrifices of our gallant heroes and heroines who brought about the freedom and independence we enjoy today.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day theme resonates well with the economic development thrust adopted by the Second Republic.”

The main celebrations for the Heroes Day will be held at the National Heroes Acre, while those for Defence Forces Day will be held at the National Sports Stadium.

