Mahendere Ghana-bound

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

GOSPEL artiste Michael Mahendere is on Sunday billed to perform at Ghana’s annual biggest gospel concert — Tehhilar Experience 2019 — running under the theme “The Holy Spirit”.

The concert, organised by Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy, will be held at the ICGC Calvary Temple in Sakumono.

Mahendere said it was awesome to be part of the list that features South African Lebo Sekgobela, Evelyn Wanjiru from Kenya, Mireku, Ghanaians Mettle and Twun and Haliton from the United Kingdom.

“I am humbled to have my first performance in that nation and just to be among the musicians participating at this event.

“This shows how our music is making an impact around the world. We are raring to go and we hope that fans will have the best taste of our music. Our selection will try to align to the theme of the gig. Visiting Ghana also presents us with an opportunity to strengthen our fan-base in that nation.”

The “Makomborero” hitmaker said he was looking forward to have some collaborations with some of the Ghanaian artistes.

Mahendere also revealed that he will be dropping a new single end of this month featuring Kenyan musician Guardian Angel, born Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka.

He also said he is working on another project called “Afrorock”, which he believes will make it on the international market.

“Currently I am working on a fresh, but unique project, which I am targeting at the global market.

“In my previous offerings I have been mixing different languages, especially Shona, English and Zulu to cater for different nationalities. However, that was also disadvantaging those staying in other European countries and this upcoming album is meant to address such.”

He is also planning to host the summer worship camp sometime in November. Mahendere is currently riding high with the songs “Tawanirwe Nyasha” “Ndiani Anoziva” and “Adonai” off his album “Classical Worship Volume 2”.

