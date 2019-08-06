Khama Billiat treats himself to R2.5 million Range Rover

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe ace Khama Billiat has splashed on a R2.5 million Range Rover.

The Kaizer Chiefs striker, who turns 29 on August 19, unveiled his 2019 Range Rover Lumma CLR RS on Twitter.

He posed in front of the white sports car at a car dealership in Johannesburg. A woman is seen beaming in the front passenger seat.

The Lumma, first built in 2013, is based on the Range Rover Vogue.

With its V8 engine, the Lumma produces the sort of growl that a sportsman at the peak of his powers pays top dollar to announce his arrival.

The Lumma, which boasts a panoramic glass sunroof, is no slouch. It can get from 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds and is electronically limited to a top speed of 260km/h.

Billiat was linked with a return to Mamelodi Sundowns all winter, but Kaizer Chiefs have ruled out selling their star forward.

Billiat sat out Kaizer Chiefs’ 3-2 win away to Highlands Park on the opening day of the ABSA Premier Soccer League on Sunday with a minor knock.

Expensive motor … Khama Billiat is now a proud owner of a R2.5 million Range Rover Lumma