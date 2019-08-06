JUST IN: Gvt yet to disburse political parties finances

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Government is yet to disburse funds to political parties under the Political Parties (Finances) Act chapter 2:11 as it is seized with addressing bread and better issues, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana has said.

This comes after the MDC Alliance lamented its empty coffers stating that it is too broke to fund its programmes without accessing finances under the Political Parties Finance Act. This, the opposition party alleges, has led to it struggling to challenge the ruling Zanu-PF party during the elections.

Zanu-PF romped to victory in Saturday’s by-elections in Lupane East constituency as well as two wards in Bubi and Nkayi districts. In a statement today, Mr Mangwana said Treasury is presently seized with the importation of basic goods and prioritising the cushioning of the general public from the current economic challenges

“When the funds to finance political parties are available, they will concurrently be disbursed to all eligible political parties. This is expected to happen within the next few weeks,”.

According to the Political Parties (Finance) Act, the State is obliged to provide funding to any party that gets at least 5 percent of the vote in a general election.

More to follow…

