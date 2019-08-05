ZDF commissions dormitory block

Talent Chimutambgi and Charmaine Brown

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has commissioned a dormitory at Rusununguko High School, a development that will ease accommodation challenges at the learning institution.

The project, which started in October 2017, was part of the ZDF Community Assistance Week, a precursor to Defence Forces Day, which will be marked on Tuesday next week.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony yesterday in Goromonzi, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Secretary Ambassador Mark Grey Marongwe said the project, which was spearheaded by ZDF members in collaboration with the locals, was aimed at promoting a vibrant educational system in the country.

“The Goromonzi community and school authorities mobilised the required building materials and general labour, enabling the completion of yet another achievement by Zimbabwe’s armed forces in cooperating with civilian communities in the quest to promote a vibrant educational system in the country,” said Ambassador Marongwe.

“The success of this project is also a result of the synergy between the School Development Committee, the community at large and the visionary leadership of Mr Norman Gombera, who is the headmaster.”

Ambassador Marongwe revealed that the ZDF had also assisted in the construction of a 32-roomed girl’s dormitory and ablution facilities which cater for 64 pupils.

He said while the ZDF primarily has a constitutional mandate of safeguarding the country and rendering assistance in the maintenance of law and order, the coming in of soldiers in such projects would promote economic renaissance.

“The constitutional mandate of the ZDF is primarily to safeguard the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” said Ambassador Marongwe.

“Secondarily, ZDF is tasked by the Constitution to assist the Zimbabwe Republic Police in the maintenance of law and order. The economic progress and prosperity of our communities, and the nation at large help greatly in the maintenance of law and order. It is, therefore, in this spirit that the ZDF undertakes its community assistance programmes.”

Ambassador Marongwe said some of the projects being undertaken under the programme in Mashonaland East include construction of an ECD block at Dombotombo Primary School, a double-storey classroom block at Karebwe Primary School and teachers’ accommodation at Gozi Primary School.

The ceremony was attended by the 2 Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier-General Mpulaeng Siziba and other senior Government officials.

