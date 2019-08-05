Machete killer jailed 20 years

Walter Mswazie Masvingo Correspondent

A 28-year-old Chivi man will spend the next 20 years in prison after he fatally struck his colleague with a machete for refusing to give him gold ore.

Pinana Manjeni of Chaputika Village under Chief Chivi struck Elliot Kutsirayi (33) with a machete on the head.

Kutsirayi was rushed to Masvingo General Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Kutsirayi’s condition however, deteriorated two months later and he was rushed to Chivi District Hospital where he died.

Charges against Manjeni, who was already in custody, were subsequently changed from assault to murder.

Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze, who jailed Manjeni last week, said his actions were pre-planned as he used a lethal weapon to assault his victim. He said Manjeni fled the scene and never bothered to check the condition of his victim who was in the company of a colleague, Carlton Zhou.

He said Manjeni also wanted to rob the two of their gold ore and any crime committed under aggravated circumstances attracted a stiffer sentence.

“The intention to kill the victim was pre-planned as the weapon used was lethal,” said Justice Mawadze.

