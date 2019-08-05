Thembinkosi rekindles romance with Zim fans

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

South African gospel artiste Thembinkozi Booi, who is part of a stellar line up of artistes performing at Nguva Yakwana Reloaded, says he is looking forward to his return and possibly collaborating with Ivy Kombo or Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave.

The “Usatani Ujampa mafence” star says his return to Nguva Yakwana Reloaded will rekindle old romance with Zimbabwean fans.

“It has been years since I have been to Zimbabwe and there is so much in the offing.

“I’m just working on my 10th studio album which I will perform at Nguva Yakwana,” he said.

“I am looking forward to rekindling old memories. I am also excited to be working with sister Ivy and hopefully we will have time to collaborate with Fungisai.”

Like Buhle, another South African gospel artiste, Thembinkosi last performed at Nguva Yakwana some 15 years ago.

He promised fans a great performance in November.

The Nguva Yakwana Gospel Concert started as a gathering of few musicians that were dedicated to spreading the word of God through music but later grew to become one of the country’s biggest gospel showcase.

The concert was last held 14 years ago after its founder and director Bishop Admire Kasi relocated to the United Kingdom.

Kasi returned home in March this year to revive the Nguva Yakwana concert.

“I am happy to have returned home and one of the major highlights is to bring back Nguva Yakwana.

“All I can say we have started the preparations, Nguva Yakwana was a popular brand. I can confirm that many musicians are willing to be part of the festival and we assure you that it will be an interesting list,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...