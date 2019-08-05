COVENTRY RALLIES TEAM ZIM

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry is hopeful Team Zimbabwe will do the nation proud at the 12th edition of the African Games from August 16 to 31 in Morocco.

Zimbabwe will fight for honours in archery, athletics, chess, cycling, equestrian, judo, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon and beach volleyball.

Out of the 12 sport codes Zimbabwe is competing in, 10 are Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

Addressing the athletes at the team’s send-off yesterday at Rainbow Towers in Harare, Coventry encouraged them to give it their best.

“To the athletes, I think from some of the photos, videos and things that I have been seeing, I think the village is ready and waiting for you, the facilities are looking incredible.

“So, what is left is for you guys to finish up your last bits of training and to know that we and the country are fully behind you in this quest of yours and for 10 of the sport associations it is a qualifier (for the Olympics).

“I know when we did the team announcement we were talking about medals but really at the end of the day we are extremely proud of whatever you have achieved so far.

“And you are going to just make us proud doing your very best and if you bring home some medals that’s wonderful, if you can (be) able to qualify for Tokyo next year, even better.

“We are just wishing you the very best of luck we are behind you 110 percent,” said Coventry.

The team is travelling in batches depending on the competition schedule for each sport code.

Judo and beach volleyball are set to leave early, on August 13, ahead of the rest of the team as their competition starts early.

Chef de mission to the Games, Eugenia Chidhakwa, said despite continuous changes related to the Games by the hosts, they were managing the situation to make it possible for athletes to focus on preparations.

“I must underscore that up to date our host, which is Morocco, are still sending in an update of the technical competition schedule . . . in some instances it is making it difficult to effectively plan but we are managing the situation,” said Chidhakwa.

She said they are grateful to the Government for supporting and ensuring the team is able to compete at the Games.

Sports and Recreation Commission chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa, said Government was always committed to supporting sport.

“Today’s send-off ceremony for Team Zimbabwe to the 12th edition of the African Games signifies Zimbabwe’s determination to leverage sport as a vital platform for realisation of the Government’s engagement and re-engagement effort as enunciated by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. E. D. Mnangagwa.

“This has demanded collaboration, teamwork, and a shared vision by all key entities involved.

“Our Government has demonstrated its unquestionable commitment to sport and this is in spite of the seriously competing demands,” said Mlotshwa.

Yesterday’s send-off was also attended by Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister Yeukai Simbanegavi, permanent secretary in the ministry Thokozile Chitepo, Zimbabwe Olympic president Admire Masenda, chief executive Anna Mguni and Sports and Recreation Commission director-general Prince Mupazviriho.

