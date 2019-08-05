JUST IN: Mugabe on the mend

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Former President Robert Mugabe who has been admitted in a Singapore Hospital since April is in a stable condition and remains hospitalised at the instance of his physicians.

This was said by President Mnangagwa in a statement this evening while updating the nation on the health of the founding and former President of the country.

“Former President and Founding Father of our Nation, Cde R.G Mugabe, remains detained at a hospital in Singapore where he is receiving medical attention.

“Unlike in the past when the former President would require just about a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept under observation for much longer, from early April this when he left for his latest routine check-up,” he said.

More to follow…

