Mugabe under observation in Singapore hospital

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe

(Bloomberg) — Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 38 years until being ousted by the army in late 2017, is under observation in the hospital in Singapore and has been there since April.

Mugabe, 95, has periodically visited Singapore for medical treatment over the last few years. Little information has been given over what ails him other than that he suffers from eye cataracts. The length of his stay in the hospital hadn’t been previously disclosed.

“Unlike in the past when the former president would require just a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept under observation for much longer,” said Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s current president, in a statement. “His condition is remarkably stable for his age. He is responding very well to all treatment.”

Mnangagwa said he sent a team of physicians and civil servants to check on his condition.

Mugabe took over as leader of Zimbabwe in 1980 when the country won independence from the U.K. after a bitter liberation war against the white-minority government.

