JUST IN: Commuters injured in Tombs bus accident

Freedom Mupanedemo and Michael Magoronga

Scores of commuters were injured when a Tombs Bus contracted by Zupco to ply the Kwekwe-Redcliff route veered off the road and plunged into a ditch near Ziscosteel plant in Redcliff today.

When The Herald news crew arrived at the scene, some panic stricken commuters were still jumping out of the bus through the windows while others had already found their way out.

Kwekwe’s Ward One Councillor, Munyaradzi Mnikwa who was at the scene said although there were no critical cases, several people were rushed to Kwekwe District hospital for medical examination.

“We got rapid response from Kwekwe and Redcliff Municipalities whose ambulances ferried people to the hospital,” he said.

The driver of the bus, which was on its way to Torwood, only identified as Mr Mhaka said the accident was as a result of brakes failure.

More to follow…

