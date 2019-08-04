Jessa Band wins Chibuku Road to Fame

Senior Arts Reporter

CHITUNGWIZA-based afro-fusion music outfit, Jessa Band, has for the second time won the Chibuku Road to Fame Harare provincial finals held on Saturday at Vamrey Beerhall in Chitungwiza.

Jessa Band shrugged off stiff competition from 10 other groups that participated in the annual competition and pocketed $1 500.

They also earned a ticket to compete at the Chibuku Road to Fame national finals slated for October 5 at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

Rhumba outfit Barks Band came second and pocketed $1 300, while Venge Band came third and walked away with $1 200.

Other groups that participated received $500 each as consolation prizes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, which aimed at giving unheralded music groups an opportunity to showcase their talents, Jessa Band manager Gram Makwarimba said:

“We want to use the money for recording and registering the Jessa Music Company,” he said. “We will also have a website to promote our brand.”

Makwarimba indicated that they came into the competition well prepared, knowing the challenge they faced from the other groups.

“We have been practising everyday and we are now looking forward to the finals,” he said. “This event will also give us an opportunity to officially introduce our music to the people out there.”

Chibuku Road to Fame is an annual music event organised by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand in conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe designed to nurture talent among up-and-coming musicians.

