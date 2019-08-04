Zanu-PF basks in glory after Lupane East victory

Lupane East by-election, Zanu-PF’s Mbongeni Dube

The winner of the Lupane East by-election, Zanu-PF’s Mbongeni Dube has spoken on his victory in the election that took place on Saturday, 3 August 2019. Dube said the election is over and that the constituency needs to unite going forward:

‘Im dumbstruck at this juncture. Praise be to the Lord, credit to Lupane community, team ZANU PF and all leaders, the list is endless. The election is over. Lets unite and develop our constituency and country at large’

Zanu PF polled 6,369 votes, far ahead of MDC which got only 4,505 votes in the by-election.

The Lupane East parliamentary by-election was yesterday marred by low voter turnout.

Matabeleland provincial elections officer, Mark Ndlovu told The Standard that results were expected this morning in the constituency with 20 495 registered voters and where nine candidates were battling it out to replace the late Zanu-PF MP Sithembile Gumbo

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana also said everything went according to plan and urged all participating political parties and individuals to accept results.

“We have observed as Zec that there has been a general interest in the number of participates due to Zec’s best practices we came out with a multi-party liaison committee, which is a problem solving platform for all the candidates,” he said.

“This also includes the piloting of the voters roll, which was meant for people to check their names in the voters roll two days before the election day to avoid the number of those turned away.”

