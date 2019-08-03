Zera adjusts fuel prices …Ethanol makes petrol prices cheaper

Sunday Mail Reporter

Diesel and petrol prices have risen to $9,06 and $9,01 per litre, respectively, owing to the revised duties for fuel, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has said.

However, for the first time, petrol – which is blended with ethanol – becomes cheaper than diesel.

“Please be advised that the fuel prices effective Saturday, 3 August, 2019, are as follows: Diesel $9,06, Blend E20 $9,01,” said Zera in a notice.

“The changes in the fuel prices are due to FOB price movements and the revised duty regime (SI 161 of 2019)

“Operators may, however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages.

Free On Board costs are costs incurred by an importer to ensure that goods are delivered to them within specific times and using agreed routes.

FOB costs carry components like insurance and places the liability of damage with the seller until delivery.

A Zera official told The Sunday Mail that the current blending ratios for petrol with ethanol have made the price cheaper relative to diesel.

