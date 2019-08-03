Nicki Minaj revealed during a talk with Chance The Rapper on her radio show, “Queen Radio”, that their pal Kanye West is a born-again Christian.

Nicki Minaj has revealed that the 42-year-old rapper – who hosts his own Sunday services which his wife Kim Kardashian West has described as “more of a musical experience than a religious worship session” – told her that he is a born-again Christian.

Speaking to Chance The Rapper on Queen Radio, Nicki, 36, said: “Sometimes in the music business, we think that other artists don’t believe in God or are aren’t spiritual as we are, and stuff like that.

“Then when you find people, because I just was with Kanye, and he told me he’s a born-again Christian now. Like my first instinct was, ‘I’m so proud of you,’ because I could see there’s a peace that he has now that just surpasses everything.”

And Chance, who has attended Kanye’s Sunday Services, spoke about Kanye’s belief in God and praised the star for supporting him.

He said: “That’s fellowship and it’s strengthening each other. There’s not as few people as you think that use God as their strength. He lets me talk very freely about what I like or dislike or what I feel we could do better. “Imagine having an amazing friend that’s loyal, supports you, and wants to see you do great, and that person being Kanye West.” Nicki also spoke of the importance of a strong belief in God. She said: “To everybody listening, if you have a man that says he don’t believe in God. One time somebody told me this, that, ‘I don’t believe in God,’ and it scared the living hell out of me. I ran like there was no tomorrow. So I just want to say, because a man needs a strong woman in his life, like whether that woman is praying or meditating or just supporting you or giving you those talks, people don’t understand how far that goes for men.”

