Nicki Minaj revealed during a talk with Chance The Rapper on her radio show, “Queen Radio”, that their pal Kanye West is a born-again Christian.
Speaking to Chance The Rapper on Queen Radio, Nicki, 36, said: “Sometimes in the music business, we think that other artists don’t believe in God or are aren’t spiritual as we are, and stuff like that.
“Then when you find people, because I just was with Kanye, and he told me he’s a born-again Christian now. Like my first instinct was, ‘I’m so proud of you,’ because I could see there’s a peace that he has now that just surpasses everything.”
And Chance, who has attended Kanye’s Sunday Services, spoke about Kanye’s belief in God and praised the star for supporting him.