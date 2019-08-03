Panjap Motors FC edge past Bulawayo Legends

Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Legends 2-3 Panjap Motors FC

Social football is usually punctuated by a comedy of errors but the friendly match between Bulawayo Legends and Panjap Motors FC played at St Columbus High School in Bulawayo was full of thrills and spills.

But that was expected as both teams fielded players that are considered legends of the Zimbabwe Premier League.

Ronald Sibanda rolled back the years as he controlled the midfield like a maestro conducting the orchestra. And it was his hard work and craft that resulted in Zenzo Moyo peeling away to put one past Brighton Ushendibaba, the goalkeeper of Panjap Motors FC, in the 10th minute.

Bulawayo Legends

Ronald Sibanda came back to haunt Panjap Motors’s in the 28th minute as he split the defense with a deceptive pass that fell kindly to Lindani Dube who took one touch before unleashing a shot that sailed past Ushendibaba.

In the 31st minute Ushendibaba dived to the left to pull off a stunning save from Lindani Dube’s thunderbolt. Ronald Sibanda was also left in disbelief in the 32nd minute as Ushendibaba did a David De Gea as he saved with his feet a shot from the Warriors’ legend.

Bulawayo Legends players exchange pleasantries with Panjab Motors FC players before kickoff.

In the second half Ushendibaba temporarily rested his busy hands as he used his right foot to pull one back for Panjap Motors 53 minutes into the second half after his team was awarded a penalty.

The goal injected life into Panjap Motors with Oscar Machapa proving to be an inspired substitution and it was no surprise to see William Mapfumo equalizing with a bullet header that gave the goalkeeper no chance in the 61st minute.

In the 78th minute Oscar Machapa unleashed his trademark thundering shot to give Panjap Motors the lead which proved to be the winner.

Bulawayo Legends: Delia Mutali (Tirivaviri Sithole 46 mins), Philip Jambaya, Vorster Chitema (Mayfield Daka 46 mins), Golden Dube, Bruce Tshuma, Methembe Ndlovu, Johannes Ngodzo, Sizabantu Dube, Ronald Sibanda (Alexander Phiri 46 mins), Zenzo Moyo (Michael Dube 46 mins), Lindani Dube (Segal Masuku 46 mins)

Panjap Motors FC: Brighton Ushendibaba, William Mapfumo, Sebastian Matende (Oscar Machapa 46 mins), Thomas Sweswe, Zondai Nyaungwa, Blessing Matimura

