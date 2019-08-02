Mlotshwa, Mukuhlani meet

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Sports and Recreation Commission chairman Gerald Mlotshwa says he is optimistic a solution to the crisis that has engulfed Zimbabwe cricket will be found very soon.

This follows the first meeting he held with the chairman of the suspended Zimbabwe Cricket leadership, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, in Harare yesterday.

The meeting was organised by Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry.

“The SRC confirms that it received formal correspondence from Mr Mukuhlani yesterday morning requesting engagement in resolving ZC issues,’’ said Mlotshwa.

“That approach has been welcomed by the SRC, whose Board met this morning (yesterday) to consider the broad parameters for engagement.

“There was then a meeting held later this afternoon (yesterday) between the Hon. Minister Kirsty Coventry, Messrs Mukuhlani and Lloyd Mhishi representing the suspended directors and myself.

“The meeting was a very positive one. It will continue on Sunday and Monday. All parties are committed to addressing the concerns of the ICC as well as those of the SRC.

“I am absolutely confident that within the coming week all matters relating to Zimbabwe Cricket will have been resolved to the satisfaction of all stakeholders of the game.

“I want to acknowledge the astute leadership of the Minister in getting the parties together, and also wish to express the SRC’s appreciation of the maturity exhibited by both Mukuhlani and Mhishi in the discussions held this this afternoon (yesterday).

“We all appreciate that the future of Zimbabwe Cricket is at stake and we are all committed to resolving matters as urgently as possible.

“The input of the interim committee, which met on Tuesday has been invaluable. We are all united in reaching a solution that ensures for the long term best interests of the game in Zimbabwe.’’

Coventry yesterday convened a special meeting which brought together the leaders of the suspended Zimbabwe Cricket board and the Sports Commission.

This follows Zimbabwe Cricket’s suspension from the International Cricket Council and the threat of the termination of its membership.

An interim committee was put in place by the Sports Commission to run the domestic cricket affairs.

The ICC ruled that the move constituted the unwarranted “government interference” and have given Zimbabwe until October 8 to reinstate the suspended board led by Tavengwa Mukuhlani or risk losing their membership in the global cricket family.’’

