USD$1 million disappears at MDC led Gweru City Council

Authorities in Zimbabwe’s third largest city, Gweru have failed to account for USD$1 million received from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority, in 2017, an internal report has revealed.

The money was for purchasing a water pump, as part of efforts to ease the city’s water challenges.

According to an internal report released on July 23, there is no record of what the money was used for.

The service delivery inquiry report was compiled by a committee made up of councillors, members of the residents’ association and staff from the local authority.

“Council received 1 million dollars from Zinwa in 2017 which was to be used for the purchase of a pump. Apparently there is no record on what the money was used for or in which account the money is being held,” reads part of the report.

Residents of Gweru are grappling with water shortages for the past couple of months after the local authority introduced a water rationing programme.

Some residents in Mkoba 14, 15, 18 and 19 have gone for years without water supplies.

Council has attributed this to limited pumping capacity at its waterworks, due to lack of adequate resources

The report however noted that the local authority has failed the transparency test, leading to a reluctance by most funding partners to assist.

“Though funding partners are being engaged to fund purchase of pumps, those expected to do so on corporate social responsibility grounds demand organizations that uphold good corporate governance principles,” the report added.

The city has engaged some mining companies operating in the province to help in the procurement of water equipment.