How male guests should dress at a wedding

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

August is here!

The month is a gentle reminder for not doing a single thing from your New Year resolutions during the past seven months and still not doing so in the next five.

In Zimbabwe, the month of August is loaded with events scheduled to take place, be it business, music, sport to fashion.

One thing people need to understand is that fashion is about dressing that is fashionable while style is more about yourself. The same goes for the month of August — some describe it as beginning of summer but the true fact is we are now in autumn, it is about burnt colours.

It also marks the beginning of the wedding season and I know even if you are not the bride, finding a wedding worthy dress can be so hard.

Let’s face it, while you would never dream of upstaging the bride or groom, you’ve gotta look good for all those social media moments too.

I remember one wedding I attended, I wore a pink floral suit and all eyes were on me. In fact I just followed the invitation rules, too bad some people still need to learn and appreciate fashion.

But I felt bad because I ended up stealing the lime light which is totally bad for a guest.

Hello! it wasn’t my wedding, so lesson learnt was that — be modest.

No matter what your style — boho, modern, minimal, or glam — there’s an autumn summer like wedding guest dress out there for you.

The season’s biggest hits include shades of lavender, lots of yellow, ruffles, non-stop, and so many floral prints your head will spin!

This week, we start off with MEN!!!

For men, dressing for a wedding has never been so exciting.

Thanks to the rise of the destination wedding and the on-going evolution of the suit, men now have an incredible array of options to stand out as a groom, or guest, but sometimes those options can be confusing.

Style icon and supermodel David Gandy said, “Men certainly have fewer options for weddings than women.

“However, they have the advantage of being able to re-use their outfits after the wedding, and mix and match the elements for different occasions,” he said.

Here is his quick guide for perfect wedding suits from royal wedding to black tie, church or registry wedding to beach or barn.

1: Morning suit wedding

Three key points:

The main idea with the morning suit is that everyone should look the same, so personalised elements should be subtle.

You only need to wear a morning suit if you’ve been instructed to do so. Otherwise you might upstage the groom.

The top hat is optional.

For this look, when men wear a morning suit, they often want to add some flair, and they might try something like a novelty waistcoat or tie, which can make it look a little comical.

I think you should stay away from that.

2: Black tie wedding

Three key points:

You should always try and tie your own bowtie. Some clip-ons look fine, but tie your own for the best look.

A white tuxedo is a beautiful option that makes a statement without saying too much.

Patent shoes (a coated leather that has a high-gloss finish) are essential.

David said a white tuxedo, black tie trousers, velvet bowtie and mustard socks add some style and some flair.

“A white tuxedo is a beautiful option that makes a statement without saying too much.”

If you already own a black tie outfit, you can match this look by simply adding a white tuxedo with exactly the same accessories.

3:Smart/casual wedding suit

Two key points:

Double breasted must be tailored correctly to avoid looking old fashioned.

Brown shoes are fine with a dark blue suit.

This smart casual shows how the double breasted suit doesn’t have to look old fashioned, as long as it’s tailored correctly.

You don’t really need a waistcoat with a double breasted suit, but it does look great if it gets hot and you open it up.

You can wear it with a T-shirt, which makes it much more casual.

Brown shoes are also fine, like the monkstraps which toe the line between smart and casual.

Please don’t wear brown in town it is old fashioned, we’ve all moved on.

Yes, a light tan is maybe a bit too much, but a chestnut dark brown with a blue suit emphasises the buttons and brings out the polka dot pocket square.”

4: Smart wedding suit

Three key points:

Lighter shades of blue look great during the summer, but might not be right for other times of the year.

It’s still ok not to wear socks, but if you’re wearing a pop sock make sure it’s not visible.

Sunglasses add a nice touch to any summer wedding suit look.

On this look versatility is key.

This is not just for a wedding, it’s not just for work but you can deconstruct it and use it for other occasions.

5: Casual wedding suit

Three key points:

Casual looks can include colour, like the salmon trousers and navy pocket square.

Not everything has to be blue or grey!

Polo shirts are OK, but stick to pique fabric or a light cotton in the summer to stay cool.

Next week, we tackle on the lady guests but be warned, you are only a guest not the bride, so dress accordingly. It is not your day.

