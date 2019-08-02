Of women, their obsession with handbags

Talent Gore

For many women, handbags are the most expensive items on our shopping list — but they are also the most satisfying purchase. All bags are amazing, and as a young budding fashionista, the eternal obsession with bags for this one bloomed at a very young age and that fire still burns.

To be honest, let’s not forget the important role all bags play. The pleasure associated with snapping up the perfect arm candy even outweighs the thrill of spending money on a glitzy pair of heels.

One in four women said they enjoyed buying a smart bag compared to buying dressy shoes. Primarily their sole purpose is to store the most important things you require depending on where you are off to.

Special shout out to all my girls who always make sure they’re carrying chap-stick in their bag, regardless of how high end or low key the event they’re attending.

The right way to style bags all depends on your own personal choice and how much you are willing to experiment. Businesswoman Pauline Wellington has always known she owned a few too many handbags.

“I think I became obsessed with the handbag when I was still in kindergarten, because I remember taking my grandmother’s handbags to crèche.

“I would literally carry the handbag with me everywhere. My parents thought that was because I was young, but that was not the case. I really loved handbags because they brought out the lady in me,” she said.

She said at the moment she has more handbags than she can count.

“For everyday use and running errands, it is best to opt between tote bags or Hobo handbags. While one provides an abundance of space without breaking your items, the other has a softer, flexible outlook,” Pauline said.

“Growing up, personally, it all depended on my mood, the weather and the outfit I was planning to wear.

“If you’re planning on catching up with friends over a friendly football match, go for a simple messenger or canvas handbag. They are big enough to carry all the essentials you need without cramping on your flair and light weight,” she said.

But every time the 41-year-old tried to stop spending her wages on them, suddenly another perfect clutch bag would pop up in the glossy pages of her latest fashion magazine.

Powerless to their beauty she had to have another one. Or three.

In fact, there would never be enough luxury handbags for Pauline.

Now Pauline’s addiction to handbags her “cruminaphilia” as it’s been dubbed has been channeled into a dynamic business idea to help women everywhere get a designer look without having to pay hundreds of pounds.

“TheHandbagRental.com offers women the opportunity to rent designer handbags from members of the website willing to loan their luxury accessories at a fraction of the price,” she said.

Pauline bought her first ever designer bag in her mid-20s.

“I was 26 when I bought my first designer bag, a small brown suede tote bag from Prada. I was entranced by the stitching and tiny details and right then and there I knew I was hooked,” she said.

“I’d save up and buy bag after bag to the point that my sister Lisa and mum would complain every time I turned up to visit them with my latest purchase on my arm.”

Pauline said she was obsessed to the point that she never bothered to be in a relationship.

“Nothing else compared to my love of bags, not even relationships at some point; my beautiful bags never let me down, and always made me feel special,” she said.

“I wished every woman could feel the same way.”

After a while, Pauline realised she owned far too many bags and decided to sell some, but was “devastated” as soon as she sent them to the buyers.

She added: “Then it hit me, why not just loan my bags out? It seemed like such an obvious way to go,” Pauline added.

“I found there was a sentimental value attached to each one of my bags so when it came to selling them, I’d get upset about the thought of never seeing the bag again.

“Yet I wanted each bag to be appreciated and loved and with so many bags, I just couldn’t do that. It seemed ideal to find a way to keep my bags, but share them with others who’d love them as much as I would, but give them back too.

“So I started looking at the idea of a website where members could pay to sign up and then rent handbags for a small charge.

“I had spoken to a few women, who loved handbags and loved the idea; and they came on board as members.” Pauline added.

Handbags are just as important as any other accessory worn on the body, and the last thing you want is to be lost in the whole look or sticking out like a sore enlarged thumb!

Like this: Like Loading...