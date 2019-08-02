Childhood stars: They come, mesmerise and vanish!

Rebecca Kabaya

IT is not easy growing up being a child star coupled with working long hours on set, missing out on typical childhood experiences in the process.

Many young actors and actresses have to endure the challenges of sustaining their career paths after leaving roles that would have brought them to fame at tender ages.

Unfortunately, not everyone succeeds as some childhood stars would decide to leave living in the limelight and pursue careers outside the entertainment industry.

Others would have ‘burned out’ after succumbing to alcohol and drug abuse and grabbing headlines for wrong reasons. There are others, who transformed their careers to greater heights, while their fame grew as they go into adulthood.

Out of interests, their admirers would always want to see what they will be up to and how they have changed over the years. Lifestyle tracked a number of famous childhood stars and unpacked how they are keeping up.

Remember Makanaka Wakatama? She was once a darling of many during the time she rocked the screen on ZBC as a presenter for the Sunday morning children’s show “Star Kidz”. Makanaka co-presented the show with Tinevimbo Chimbetete. She rose to fame around 2003 after completing her primary school.

During their time, they were regarded as Zimbabwe’s own version of Hollywood Disney stars. She was a role model to many children up until 2006 when she got pregnant to one of Harare’s businessmen when she was only in Form 3. It then marked the fading of her budding celebrity career, ruffling feathers of child rights groups in the process.

Makanaka opened up to The Saturday Herald Lifestyle saying she does not regret losing the celebrity tag. The former child presenter said she enjoyed every second during her childhood as it helped boost her confidence.

“We all make mistakes in life. Life has to move on, but to be honest, I will always cherish the old days I enjoyed being a presenter, because naturally l am a good speaker. Ndiri munhu wevanhu,” she said.

Makanaka revealed that she has since left the “screen” and is pursuing completely different things from what she used to do as a child. “I left being on the screen because I have grown up. Life changes and we discover new things and talents. I am now a mother blessed with two kids.

“I am now into business; some would say I am now a businesswoman. I do part-time farming, construction business and men’s clothing,” she said.

Her co-presenter, Tinevimbo Chimbetete, later left “Star Kidz” after some time of handling the child show alone without Makanaka. Chimbetete is still in the spotlight. He is into hip hop music using the stage name “Tulk Munny”.

Tulk Munny released a debut album titled “Chepa Jecha” in 2016, which propelled him into a household name in hip-hop circles. In 2017, he released another album with award-winning producer Take Fizzo titled “Gwanda Rulez”.

He has also been featuring in some short films as an actor and behind the scenes production crew. Although he is known for his love for the bottle, Chimbetete’s decision to venture into music helped him to retain his celebrity status. He even acquired a national diploma in Media Arts at Chipawo.

In local dramas we have childhood stars who were actors and actresses. These include Chengetai Gwatiringa, who featured in the popular yesteryear television drama “Paraffin” as “Mercedes Benz”.

Liliosa Katsande also played “Paida” in “Pfuma Yenhaka”, while George Farai Mereki stared in a drama called “Chirimusaka-saka Chinozvinzwira”. Chengetai and Farai are children to renowned producer and writer Agnes Gwatiringa. The two rose to fame in the 1990s when they acted on drama series “Paraffin” and “Chirimusaka-saka Chinozvinzwira”.

Mereki, who is now a father to a three-year-old daughter named Rujeko, said he is now into car buying and selling. “I had passion to be a star, but the economy made me to change my mind. Look at our film industry; it is corrupt and limited. We have people who worked so hard in the industry like Mai Sorobhi, the late Paraffin and even Agnes Gwatiringa, who wrote ‘Paraffin’. They have never been given enough recognition.

“Growing up, I could tell that if l had to become successful in life I would definitely not be acting. It is different from other countries like America where they support their child stars until they become adults,” he said.

Mereki encourages all young and upcoming actors and actresses to continue pursuing their dreams.

They never know where it will take them. They might become the next big stars in the industry.

In other countries like the US, the arts industry supports and nurtures their child stars until they are adults. An example is Justin Bieber, who began his singing career at the age of 13. Bieber is still in the industry and has since amassed much fame across the world.

Macaulay Culkin, who started in the movie “Home Alone”, worked in Hollywood for a long time and turned out to become arguably the most famous child star ever. He was also featured in Michael Jackson’s music video “Black or White”. Later on, in early 2016 Culkin later signed on to star in Seth Geen’s “Changeland”.

He managed to do all this because of the encouragement and recognition he got from the industry. This is different from the Zimbabwean film and music industry as most child stars fail to sustain their fame.

Most of them will search for greener pastures in order to survive because of limited opportunities in the arts industry.

Like this: Like Loading...