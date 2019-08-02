Maphisa woman stays with two lovers in same house

Pretty Mangwende

A Maphisa woman has shocked villagers in the area after her two male lovers settled to stay with her in the same house for two months since neither of them could let her go.

At first Pretty Mangwende and her two lovers, Simbarashe Mukupe and the other only identified as Oliver seemed to be living peacefully in a section of the growth point, commonly known as Garikai.

However, it is reported that trouble began when Mangwende got a job at Velakuhle Bar. What had seemed to be a mutual arrangement between the two men turned to a battle ground.

Oliver and Mukupe reportedly quarrelled incessantly over who should continue to stay with Mangwende until Oliver decided to go and report at Mangwende’s workplace that she was staying with him and Mukupe and this resulted in Mangwende being fired.

When B-Metro contacted Mangwende she opened up about the issue before dropping the phone.

“Yes, I was dating the two men and I was living with both of them. The thing is they had different rooms but we lived in the same house and so I don’t see anything wrong with that”, raged Mangwende.

She added: “What I can tell you is that at the moment I am no longer living with them because things did not just work out. It is not true that we had any misunderstandings or quarrelling. I was not even fired at work because of that issue. I cannot tell you more because I have never seen you and you have no business asking about my life”.

Efforts to get a comment from Oliver and Mukupe were fruitless. However, residents of the area are still shocked at Mangwende’s guts.

“We just cannot believe that a woman can stay with two men in the same house. It is our first time to hear about it and we do not know how she managed to do that, maybe she used juju”, said a bewildered man who only identified himself as Sibanda.

A source close to this issue spoke on condition of anonymity: “I used to live close to them and it was just weird to witness Mangwende staying with the two men. I cannot even say they were desperate for shelter because they both work.”

The Maphisa woman’s case comes hot on the heels of another similar case in which a woman from Lupane left her community shocked last month after it emerged she was married to two men and had children with both of them.

Ms Siphathisiwe Mkandla (48) of Manansa Village in Malunku ward cohabited with Mr John Mpala (55) and Mr Dolete Mlotshwa for the past three years.

Mr Mpala collapsed and died at their matrimonial home in June after complaining of chest pains and was buried at his uncle’s homestead in Sindombe area in the same ward. Mr Mlotshwa is a gold panner in Inyathi.

