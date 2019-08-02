JUST IN: NO to conditional investments, ED

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe welcomes foreign investors into the country but will not accept investments that come with conditions attached.

This was said by President Mnangagwa after taking part in the national clean-up campaign at Ashbrittle Shopping Centre today.

He said there must be unity and peace among Zimbabweans if the country was to develop.

“We want a better future we want the next generation to live a better life than ourselves and to do so the current generation, united as a country as a people we put our heads together and shoulders on the wheel to develop, to modernise, to industrialise our country,” President Mnangagwa said.

“We can do that and achieve that on our own depending on our resources but alas the pace at which we develop would be very slow that’s why we have said Zimbabwe is open for business in order to attract foreign direct investment into the country and assist us to develop the various sectors of the economy agriculture, mining tourism, manufacturing, infrastructure development and ICTs.

“But when FDIs come into the country it must come at the dictates of ourselves no political ties, no conditions. The conditions should only be those which ourselves want and this can only be achieved if we remain united, when we remain peaceful, when each one of us strives to do one’s best in whatever they are doing.”

He said Government had embarked on the re-engagement process so that the country re-joins the community of nations.

