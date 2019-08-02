Minister’s daughter assaulted and left for dead at night club

Obadiah Moyo

Health minister Obadiah Moyo’s daughter, Ashleigh, was recently assaulted and left unconscious at a popular Harare night club, Pabloz, by her friend and a South African woman believed to be the girlfriend of former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Chatunga.

The friend, Godfrey Utsiwegota (21), appeared before magistrate Learnmore Mapiye yesterday charged with assault.

Utsiwegota’s lawyer, Cathew Manyani, filed a complaint against the court officials and police, saying his client was detained at the holding police cells for

no apparent reason.

Manyani said it appeared as if there was interference in the matter after his client was released by court officials on Monday at Harare Magistrates Court, only to be called to come to court.

The magistrate released Utsiwegota on free bail and remanded the matter to August 15.

It is the State’s case that on July 26 this year at around 11pm, Ashleigh was at Pabloz Night Club recording her music.

After recording, she left the club and walked towards her car, but was allegedly punched by Ovio Mgijima, a South African national.

Utsiwegota allegedly joined in and assaulted Moyo until she fell unconscious. A medical report was obtained and will be produced in court as exhibit. – News Day

