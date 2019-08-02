Process to remove VP Chiwenga kick-started

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga

Magwegwe constituency 2018 parliamentary candidate Fortune Mlalazi has written to Magwegwe constituency Member of Parliament Anele Ndebele requesting him to move a motion for the removal of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

In a letter seen by this reporter, Mlalazi said, “I am writing to you as a resident of Magwegwe, Honorable Ndebele, pleading with you to move a motion in the house of Assembly dealing with the fitness of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to hold office.

As a concerned resident and Zimbabwean, I appeal to invoke section 97 which empowers parliament to pass a resolution to remove the Vice if he is physically unfit. It is a matter of public record that the Vice President has become a liability to the country by being absent from duty for over three months. The few times he has been in the country he has shunned any public appearance, a clear sign that he is unwell.”

Mlalazi said he is hopeful that the MP will move the motion in parliament.

Section 97 of the constitution says:

The Senate and the National Assembly, by a joint resolution passed by at least one-half of their total membership, may resolve that the question whether or not the President or a Vice-President should be removed from office for

a. serious misconduct;

b. failure to obey, uphold or defend this Constitution;

c. wilful violation of this Constitution; or

d. inability to perform the functions of the office because of physical or mental incapacity; should be investigated in terms of this section.

2. Upon the passing of a resolution in terms of subsection (1), the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders must appoint a joint committee of the Senate and the National Assembly consisting of nine members reflecting the political composition of Parliament, to investigate the removal from office of the President or Vice-President, as the case may be.

3. If– a. the joint committee appointed in terms of subsection (2) recommends the removal from office of the President or Vice-President; and b. the Senate and the National Assembly, by a joint resolution passed by at least two-thirds of their total membership, resolve that the President or Vice-President, as the case may be, should be removed from office; the President or Vice-President thereupon ceases to hold office.