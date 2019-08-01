Chief hails AFZ for state-of-the-art clinic

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Chief Negove of Mberengwa has commended President Mnangagwa’s administration for succeeding in placing the country on a developmental trajectory following the completion of a state-of-the- art clinic by the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

Chief Negove born Timothy Moyo hailed Air Force of Zimbabwe commander, Air Marshall Elson Moyo for sanctioning the construction of a modern medical facility to cover the Negove community in Mberengwa as part of the force’s corporate social responsibility.

Running under the theme “ZDF: Serving our Country” in the build up to this year’s defence forces celebrations, the service men refurbished a clinic which will now carter for the community of more than 10 000 people as part of their corporate social responsibility.

“I want to reservedly thank the Government and the Air Force of Zimbabwe for building this clinic, addressing a long standing problem that has been affecting this community,” said Moyo Chief Negove.

“The community faced big challenges especially with mothers when they are giving birth, receiving healthcare was difficult and they travelled long distances to give birth.

“Soldiers and government saw the need that we lack a proper medical facility and they have built a clinic which will cater for our community.

“I think it is fair to say government has succeeded in placing the country on a developmental trajectory, and may God bless our leaders,” said Moyo Chief Negove.

Before the intervention of AFZ, Negove had one building with three rooms that catered for everything at the clinic, which among other things included, wards, administration, consultation and dispensing of medicines.

The only other descent healthcare facility was Msume hospital which is 40km away.

But, now there are female wards, maternity wards, male wards, pharmacy, administration rooms, doctor’s consultation rooms, dispensaries and more accommodation for staff.

At the moment the clinic has only two nurses, and a nurse aid, but after next week’s official handover it will be eligible to have its own resident Environmental Health Technician as well as visiting Doctors.

