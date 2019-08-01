UAE proposes pharmaceutical plant

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

President Mnangagwa has applauded the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its committed support for the country’s health sector, particularly its intention to set up a pharmaceutical plant to improve the availability and accessibility of medicines in Zimbabwe.

The UAE pledged to construct the pharmaceutical plant yesterday during the official handover of another consignment of equipment and surgical sundries worth about US$2 million.

The consignment was handed over to the President at Natpharm (Pvt) Ltd.

“I am happy that His Highness, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is willing to establish a pharmaceutical plant in Zimbabwe to manufacture the drugs which we need,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Government will accelerate the health sector reform agenda, expand the range of healthcare services and improve affordability and accessibility of pharmaceuticals.

President Mnangagwa said they are also determined to narrow the gap in quality of services offered in rural and urban areas.

“The cost of these drugs to our people should come down. I am happy that besides the UAE, we are also receiving cooperation from India,” he said.

President Mnangagwa thanked the UAE for the assistance, adding that it will go a long way in improving service delivery in operating theatres, neonatal care, anaesthetics and dialysis.

“Allow me on behalf of Government and the people of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, to express our heartfelt gratitude to His Highness, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates for the timely, generous and most kind donation towards the resuscitation of our health delivery system,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the donation from the UAE, follows a request he made during his visit to that country earlier in the year.

He explained that the assistance would help the country reach its goal of universal health coverage, which does not leave anyone behind.

Critically, the assistance will also help the country in its drive towards the realisation of Government’s vision of providing an efficient, integrated and quality health care system by 2030. Said President Mnangagwa: “The work of securing and improving the well-being of our people has begun and will not stop.

“Under the Second Republic, we shall indeed incrementally accomplish, that which we set out to do,

constantly setting out priorities and meeting our targets to help people solve their problems and enjoy a better quality of life.”

He added that the latest donation of surgical sundries was enough to cater for public health institutions for the next six months and the UAE has committed to continue assisting the country for the next year.

Government wants to continue collaborating with the UAE and other friendly countries to transform the economy and the health sector.

President Mnangagwa urged administrators in the health sector, including those into medical aid society to promote good governance.

Speaking at the same occasion, UAE Ambassador to South Africa Mr Mahash Saeed Al Hamily commended President Mnangagwa’s efforts on engagement and re-engagement with other countries saying it was bearing fruits.

He said apart from the short-term assistance of equipment and sundries donated to Zimbabwe so far, the UAE was looking forward to setting up a pharmaceutical plant in the country.

“Our plan, also apart from supply of medicines to Harare, is to build a medicine factory within Zimbabwe,” said Ambassador Alhamali.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo also commended President Mnangagwa for being personally involved in reviving the health sector.

Last month, the health sector received two other huge consignments of medical equipment firstly from the UAE and secondly from the Government of Zimbabwe.

Although much of the equipment was earmarked for central hospitals, the plan is for all hospitals to be fully equipped to offer quality and efficient health services.

The coming in of the health equipment and sundries is in fulfilment of Government’s election promise of reviving the health delivery system.

The UAE’s support for Zimbabwe is part of its long-term commitment to working together with Harare.

