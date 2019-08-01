‘It’s only fair’: Zodwa Wabantu demands lobola money back

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is demanding her lobola back following the announcement that she called off the wedding.

The vosho queen broke all societal norms when she paid lobola to her fiancé Ntobeko Linda’s family just weeks after she popped the question.

Speaking to DRUM, the 33-year-old racy dancer confirmed that the wedding which was meant to take place last Saturday is officially off and is determined to get at least half the lobola money.

“It’s not about me taking a break, the wedding is off,” she told the publication.

She continued: “We will have to split the lobola money in half. It’s only fair”

The star also made revelations that she will be wearing her wedding dress on the last episode of her reality show “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored”.

The couple took a break from their relationship in June.

“I’m losing myself. I need my spark back. I’m not happy anymore,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Meanwhile Linda, broken his silence following news of their split.

Speaking to TsishaLIVE on Wednesday, when asked about the reason for their spilt, Linda told the publication: “Zodwa knows the truth.”

Amid the break up, it seems the reality TV star is living her best life.

On Thursday, Zodwa posted a video on Instagram of herself and two friends, wearing bikinis, fooling around at Sun Coast beach. She simply captioned the post: “I love all my Problems”

