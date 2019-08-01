“I am a Marvelous player!’: Aston Villa secure £12m Nakamba from Club Brugge

ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP football side Aston Villa have completed the £12million signing of Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba from Club Brugge.

The Bulawayo born midfielder becomes the newly-promoted club’s 12th new addition of the summer and takes their summer spending close to the £130m mark.

Nakamba, who was keen to push his move through to Villa after learning of their interest last month, has vowed to live up to his unusual first name

‘I am a marvellous player!’, he told the club’s official website after signing on the dotted line for Villa.

‘I am a midfielder giving everything for the team every time, one who gives everything for the team, who fights for the team.

‘For me to be here I feel fantastic, I feel happy and I am happy to be here. I am looking forward to playing against the best players in the Premier League and playing in the best league in the world. It has been a dream for me to be competing among the best players in the world, competing in one of the best leagues in the world. I will give everything and try my best.’—DailyMail.

[embedded content]

